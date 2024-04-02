NDTV ProfitSportsLucknow Super Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 28 Runs
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow Super Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 28 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

02 Apr 2024, 11:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lucknow Super Giants</p></div>
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five.

In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT