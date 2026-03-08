Lakshya Sen Signs Off With Runner-Up Finish At All England Open

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen went down to familiar foe Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final of the All England Open in Birmingham on Sunday as the country's wait to see a champion again at the prestigious tournament continued.

The 24-year-old Indian fought hard but could not overcome the challenge of the left-handed Taiwanese shuttler, losing the intense title clash 15-21 20-22.

It was Sen's fifth straight defeat to Lin and second runner-up finish at the tournament. He had made the final in 2022 as well, but could not cross the finish line.

Sen, who battled through blisters and cramps during a gritty semifinal win on Saturday, produced a spirited campaign through the week, defeating a string of higher-ranked opponents before falling short in the title clash against Lin.

Only two Indians -- Prakash Padukone (1980) and P Gopichand (2001) -- have won the men's singles title at All England Open in history.

