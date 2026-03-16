Joan Laporta Re-Elected As Barcelona President After Landslide Victory — All You Need To Know

The FC Barcelona presidential election concluded late Sunday in Catalonia, with Joan Laporta securing a comprehensive win over his rival Victor Font to once again become the club president.

Laporta, seeking a third term as Barcelona president, secured 32,934 or 68.18% of the votes compared to Font, who received 14,385 or 29.78% of the votes. Although Font had mounted a far greater challenge this time around, he received fewer votes than he did in 2021.

Laporta, who ran the Defensem al Barça! or Let's Save Barca campaign, professed the continuation of the ongoing project at Barcelona. Although his second term as Barcelona president was marred by the departure of Lionel Messi, the Spaniard has since played a key role in instilling more stability in the Barcelona setup.

One of Laporta's key achievements was the appointment of Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, both of whom have played a key role in helping the Catalans become a competitive unit once again, with the team notably securing the domestic treble last season.

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President Joan Laporta: "This is a resounding result and it gives us a great strength. It gives us so much strength that it makes us unstoppable." pic.twitter.com/GoWKmupmqq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2026

Font, meanwhile, was running the Sí al Futur or Yes To The Future campaign, professing new ideas and more investment into the club's youth academy, La Masia. But more importantly, Font called for the return of Lionel Messi and other club legends such as Xavi Hernandez into key roles within the organisation.

Font was seen as the pro-Messi friendly option for the Barcelona socios. Font himself may have hoped for Messi to offer some kind of endorsement, but the Argentine opted not to meddle in the Barcelona election and did not vote.

Laporta, on the other hand, received support from the majority of the first-team Barcelona players, including star man Lamine Yamal, who had posted a photo with the Barcelona president on election day.

With continuity restored, Barcelona will look to maintain its progress under the leadership of Hansi Flick, whose future was closely tied to Laporta being re-elected.

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