IPL Brand Valuation Falls 20% In 2025; RCB Pips CSK After First Title — Check Full List

The Indian Premier League's ecosystem value declined 20% in 2025 amid geopolitical disruptions and uncertainty caused by the mega-auction and subsequent team reshuffles, according to a report by Brand Finance on Tuesday.

In 2025, the overall IPL ecosystem value was $9.6 billion as compared to $12 billion last year, the brand valuation consultancy firm said in an annual report on the most valuable and the strongest IPL brands.

"Geopolitical disruptions, lost momentum and auction missteps prompted teams to recalibrate their squad composition to result in subpar match-day performances," it said. "IPL 2025 reflects a period of course correction, positioning the league to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value."