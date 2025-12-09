IPL Brand Valuation Falls 20% In 2025; RCB Pips CSK After First Title — Check Full List
Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most valuable IPL franchise at $108 million.
The Indian Premier League's ecosystem value declined 20% in 2025 amid geopolitical disruptions and uncertainty caused by the mega-auction and subsequent team reshuffles, according to a report by Brand Finance on Tuesday.
In 2025, the overall IPL ecosystem value was $9.6 billion as compared to $12 billion last year, the brand valuation consultancy firm said in an annual report on the most valuable and the strongest IPL brands.
"Geopolitical disruptions, lost momentum and auction missteps prompted teams to recalibrate their squad composition to result in subpar match-day performances," it said. "IPL 2025 reflects a period of course correction, positioning the league to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value."
We estimate that IPL 2025 ecosystem generated over 1.5 million direct, indirect jobs in India alone, functioning as a significant economic engine operating over the course of roughly 100 days each year.Ajimon Francis, managing director, Brand Finance India
Here are the most valuable IPL teams in 2025:
1. Mumbai Indians
MI emerged as the most valuable IPL franchise at $108 million, which is 9% down from last year. It regained the number one spot that it lost of CSK in 2024.
A late-season resurgence that secured a playoff berth, combined with a deeply loyal fanbase, strong commercial partnerships, and an uplift in on-field performance, reinforced MI's position at the top of the table, according to Brand Finance.
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB's first IPL title after 18 years propelled it to become the second most valuable IPL brand at $105 million, which is 10% lower than last year when it was in the third spot.
3. Chennai Super Kings
CSK's finish at the bottom of the table in 2025 has weighed on its brand value, now at $93 million, a significant 24% drop. The team dropped to the third position from numero uno in 2024.
With MS Dhoni’s transition entering its second year, uncertainties around team composition, leadership clarity and player combinations have contributed to inconsistent performances throughout the season, the report said.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR, the 2024 IPL champions, were unable to replicate last season’s winning run, with misalignment in team composition and leadership contributing to a bottom-three finish in 2025.
As a result, KKR ranks fourth in the brand value ranking at $74 million, a plunge of 33%. The ranking is the same as last year.
5. Gujarat Titans
GT ranked fifth with a brand value of $70 million, making a leap from eighth in 2024.
Strategic auction investments, a strong core built around Shubman Gill and the ability to perform under pressure have reinforced the team’s reputation and commercial appeal, the report added.
6. Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings jumped to the ninth spot in 2024 to the sixth position this year with a brand value of $66 million, a 3% decline.
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings topped the league stage and was widely seen as a strong contender for the championship, enhancing both its on-field and commercial profile, it said.
7. Lucknow Super Giants
LSG, which ranked 10th last year, is at the seventh spot with a brand value of $59 million, a decline of 2%.
LSG entered the season with high expectations following strong auction picks, including Nicholas Pooran and David Miller under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy. However, the team struggled at key moments, finishing in the bottom half of the league stage.
8. Delhi Capitals
DC fell to the eighth position from seventh as its brand value plunged 26% to $59 million.
The team was positioned for a strong campaign with a balanced squad led by KL Rahul and strengthened by new acquisition Mitchell Starc alongside spin duo Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. However, it finished fifth, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals
SRH ranked as the ninth most valuable team at $56 million, and RR as the 10th most valuable at $53 million, a drop of 34% and 35% respectively. SRH's and RR's rank was fifth and sixth respectively in 2024.
Both teams occupy the lower end of the brand value table, with poor match-day performances, unsettled team compositions, venue changes and an inability to build momentum over the season contributing to limited value creation, the report added.