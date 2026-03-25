IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Updated List Of Players Ruled Out And Replacements

Even before the first ball, the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League has been marred with multiple injuries and big-name absentees across different teams. As many as six IPL franchises are either uncertain about a first-choice pick or have already been forced to name a replacement for an injured and unavailable player.

On Monday, Mar. 23, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders were forced to replace injured pacer Akash Deep due to a lumbar stress and pick Vidarbha's left-arm seamer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement. The same day, Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined the list of injury-hit teams after being forced to replace injured Australian Jack Edwards with England's David Payne.

KKR previously lost Harshit Rana, who continues to recover from a knee surgery and has been ruled out of the tournament. Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzarabani entered the KKR ranks after Rana was ruled out. The Kolkata franchise is also uncertain about the participation of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, as he too recovers from an injury.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Pathirana Set To Miss Early Matches As Sri Lanka Mandates Fitness Test For NOC

For Sunrisers, the clearance provided by Sri Lanka Cricket to Eshan Malinga would've been a cause of relief. But the participation of their skipper, Pat Cummins, remains under a dark cloud. Cummins is under rehab due to a back stress injury.

Similarly, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru await a Cricket Australia clearance for their lead pacer Josh Hazlewood. A hamstring injury continues to plague Hazlewood, who won't be available for the start of IPL 2026. Elsewhere, a groin issue has meant that England all-rounder Sam Curran will not be able to take part for the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals have brought in Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement.

Chennai Super Kings will be missing the services of pacer Nathan Ellis for the tournament after his hamstring issue. Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as a replacement for Nathan Ellis ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians have also lost all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar after he hurt his knee during a Ranji Trophy match in January. Doubts also remain over the participation of Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

IPL 2026 Complete List Of Injured Players And Replacements

Player Team Ruled Out/Injured Replacement Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad Injured, to miss few games - Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru Injured, to miss few games - Jack Edwards Sunrisers Hyderabad Ruled Out David Payne Wanindu Hasaranga Lucknow Super Giants Awaiting Clearance - Sam Curran Rajasthan Royals Ruled Out Dasun Shanaka Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders Awaiting Clearance - Harshit Rana Kolkata Knight Riders Ruled Out Blessing Muzarabani Atharva Ankolekar Mumbai Indians Ruled Out - Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Ruled Out Spencer Johnson Akash Deep Kolkata Knight Riders Ruled Out Saurabh Dubey Matthew Short Chennai Super Kings Injured, to miss few games - Yash Dayal Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opted Out - Ben Duckett Delhi Capitals Opted Out -

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