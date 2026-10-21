Inter MilanVsShakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Winless Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro in a Champions League league-phase Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Cristian Chivu's side have lost both their games so far and sit 29th with no points, while Shakhtar are 14th with four points. Inter need a win to get their campaign going.

Inter Under Pressure

Inter lost 2-1 to Real Madrid and then went down 4-3 to Club Brugge at home on Matchday 2, despite a brace from Lautaro Martínez.

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They have lost seven of their last eight Champions League matches, and this is their longest losing streak at this level. Lautaro, who is out until the next international break with a hamstring injury, will be missed, so Marcus Thuram is expected to lead the line.

Shakhtar Arrive In Form

Shakhtar, coached by Arda Turan, are unbeaten in the competition. They drew at PSV Eindhoven and beat AEK Athens 3-1, with winger Gleiker Mendoza scoring in both games. They are riding a five-game winning streak across all competitions, according to Goal.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk​: Match Start Time

The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk​: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio San Siro, Milan, in Italy.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk​: Match Referee

Harm Osmers will be the match referee for the Inter Milan-Shakhtar Donetsk contest.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk​: Form (Most Recent One First)

Inter Milan: W-L-W-W-D

Shakhtar Donetsk​: W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk​: Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Josep Martínez (GK); Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Pio Esposito

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-2-3-1): Dmytro Riznyk (GK); Vinícius Tobias, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Oleg Ocheretko, Marlon Gomes; Alisson, Pedrinho, Newerton; Kauã Elias

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website

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