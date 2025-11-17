Indian Pickleball League: Adani Group Named 'Powered By Partner' For Inaugural Season

The Adani Group has joined the Indian Pickleball League as the 'powered by' partner for its inaugural edition, according to a press release.

The partnership marks a significant boost for pickleball in India, as the country prepares to host its first-ever official national league for the rapidly growing sport, the release said.

Launched by the Times Group and recognised as India’s only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, IPBL will make its debut from Dec. 1–7, 2025, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

The league will feature franchise-based city teams and top Indian and international athletes in a fast-paced, competitive format designed for television and today’s young sports audience.

With pickleball witnessing exponential growth worldwide, this association underscores a shared vision of building a new contemporary sporting property in India, the release stated.

“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as the Powered By partner for IPBL’s debut season. Their longstanding commitment to developing Indian sport complements our ambition to scale pickleball with the visibility and structure it deserves. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s national footprint and set the foundation for a transformational league." Sameer Pathak, president, Pickleball World Rankings said.

The Adani Group continues to play an integral role in shaping India’s sporting roadmap by investing in grassroots systems, athlete development, and structured platforms that enable long-term success, the release said.

“The Adani Group is proud to support the inaugural Indian Pickleball League. Pickleball is one of India’s fastest-growing sports, and this partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building world-class sporting ecosystems. We believe IPBL has tremendous potential to scale nationwide and inspire a new generation of athletes," Sanjay Adesara, chief business officer, Adani Sportsline said.