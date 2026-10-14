India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 4th T20I

India Vs West Indies Toss Update

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. India lead the five-match series 2-1. Shreyas Iyer's team will look to seal the series on Thursday before heading into the fifth and final match.

West Indies Playing XI

Shai Hope (capt, wk), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

India Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

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India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Date and Time

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be played on Tuesday, October 6. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

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India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Venue

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match live on the JioHotstar app and the website.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies T20 Head-To-Head

India leads the T20I head-to-head record against West Indies, having won 22 of the 34 matches between the sides. West Indies have won 11, while one match ended without a result.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Team News

The squad also features 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is yet to get a chance in the ongoing T20I series. It will be interesting to see whether the team management will give him an opportunity in the fourth T20I on Thursday and, if so, who he could replace in the playing XI.

The left-arm spinner is another talking point for India ahead of the match. It remains to be seen whether he returns to the playing XI or India opts to persist with an extra seamer for Thursday's game.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the T20I series.

West Indies will be concerned about Romario Shepherd's fitness after he picked up an injury while bowling in Ranchi. Although he batted later that evening, he was ruled out of the following match in Indore.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer.

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