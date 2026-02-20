India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Men In Blues First Super 8 Match

India take on South Africa in their first game of the Super 8s stage at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue renew their rivalry with the Proteas in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Feb. 22, for two crucial points. Both teams are heading into the next round with four consecutive victories under their belt and having finished at the top of Group A and D, respectively.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India managed to overcome a scare by the USA in their opening game in Mumbai before going on to thrash Namibia in Delhi. The defending champions then flew to Colombo for the neutral clash against Pakistan and emerged triumphant by 61 runs. India rounded up the group stage with another commanding win over the Netherlands.

For South Africa, the double Super Over tie versus Afghanistan was the only time they got really tested in Group D. Aiden Markram's team snatched two points from Afghanistan in Ahmedabad and defeated New Zealand and Canada at the same venue. The Proteas then finished the initial round with a comprehensive win over the UAE in Delhi.

India and South Africa have played each other home and away in the last two years, over 9 T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue have won 6 of those and lost only two, with the other game in Lucknow being abandoned due to excessive fog. Team India also famously defeated South Africa in the final of the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

The India-South Africa Super 8s game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The live telecast for the India versus South Africa match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can livestream the fixture on the JioHotstar app and website.

