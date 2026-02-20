Get App
India-US interim Trade Deal Likely To Be Operationalised In April: Piyush Goyal

Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.

India's FTAs with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.
  • An interim India-US trade agreement is expected to be signed in March
  • The India-US trade deal is likely to become operational in April
  • India's free trade agreements with the UK and Oman may start in April
An interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.

With New Zealand, the pact is expected to be implemented in September. A three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23.

Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.

