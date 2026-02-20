India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule — Date, Venues, Opponents And More

India have entered the next round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The defending champions, who finished at the top of Group A by winning all their games, will now eye to seal a semi-finals spot in the Super 8 stage. Suryakumar Yadav's men will look to deliver a clinical performance in the crucial stage.

India survived a scare against the United States in their opening game in Mumbai. The hosts were reduced to a shocking 6 for 77 in their batting effort before skipper Suryakumar's terrific knock of 84 not out revived them. He almost singlehandedly took his side to 161/9 in their 20 overs. Later on, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Axar Patel (2/24) dominated with the ball. USA were 132/8 after 20 overs. India won the game by 29 runs.

In the following match, half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (61) and Hardik Pandya (52) propelled India to a huge score of 209/9 against Namibia in Delhi. In the second half, Pandya (2/21) joined Varun Chakravarthy (3/7) to bundle out the Namibians for 116.

India next played the exciting clash against Pakistan on a dry and tricky surface in Colombo, where an impressive knock of 77 from Kishan took his team to 175/7. Early strikes by Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Pandya (2/16) dented Pakistan's chase as they eventually got bowled out for only 114.

The Men in Blue rounded off their group-stage run with another commanding victory over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad. A superlative 66 off 31 by Shivam Dube helped India post a total of 193/6 before another stand-out spell by Varun Chakravarthy (3/14) kept the Dutch down to 176/7.

India are now headed for the important Super 8s stage, where they will be fighting for one of the two Group-1 slots in the semi-finals and earn the chance to retain their title.

India At T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8s Schedule

Date Match Venue Time IST Feb 22 India vs South Africa Ahmedabad 7:00 PM Feb 26 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai 7:00 PM Mar 1 India vs West Indies Kolkata 7:00 PM

The seeding for the Super 8 stages was already confirmed ahead of the start of the tournament. Hence, despite finishing at the top of the table India have been grouped with the other table toppers across their respective groups.

India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8s - Where To Watch On TV And Online?

India's matches in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans also follow the action via digital livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

