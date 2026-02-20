T20 World Cup Points Table Day 13: West Indies Stay Perfect, Zimbabwe Send Warning Ahead Of Super Eights

Day 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. Two-time champions West Indies crushed Italy by 42 runs and sailed into the Super Eights with four wins out of four group games.
Action then shifted to Colombo where Zimbabwe pulled-off yet another shock win as they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. The victory helped Zimbabwe top their group and send a warning sign to the remaining teams of Super Eights that they shouldn't be taken lightly.
Afghanistan and Canada rounded-off their World Cup campaign with a match in Chennai. Afghanistan beat Canada by a massive margin of 82 runs.
All but one group stage games are done. Tomorrow, Australia will square-off against Oman in a dead rubber in Pallekele
Here is how the points table of the four groups look like:
