T20 World Cup Points Table Day 13: West Indies Stay Perfect, Zimbabwe Send Warning Ahead Of Super Eights

West Indies stayed unbeaten to enter the Super Eights, while Zimbabwe shocked Sri Lanka to top Group B.

Zimbabwe's Tony Munyonga, left, and Brian Bennett walk off the field after Zimbabwe won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday
Photo: AP/PTI

Day 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. Two-time champions West Indies crushed Italy by 42 runs and sailed into the Super Eights with four wins out of four group games.

Action then shifted to Colombo where Zimbabwe pulled-off yet another shock win as they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. The victory helped Zimbabwe top their group and send a warning sign to the remaining teams of Super Eights that they shouldn't be taken lightly.

Afghanistan and Canada rounded-off their World Cup campaign with a match in Chennai. Afghanistan beat Canada by a massive margin of 82 runs. 

All but one group stage games are done. Tomorrow, Australia will square-off against Oman in a dead rubber in Pallekele

Here is how the points table of the four groups look like:

Group A
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
India (Q)440082.500
Pakistan (Q)431060.976
USA422040.788
Netherlands41302-1.217
Namibia40400-3.108

 

Group B
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Zimbabwe (Q)430173.05
Sri Lanka (Q)431061.714
Ireland412130.150
Australia312020.414
Oman30300-4.546

 

Group C
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
West Indies (Q)440081.874
England (Q)431060.201
Scotland413020.184
Italy41302-1.020
Nepal41302-1.349

 

Group D
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
South Africa (Q)440081.943
New Zealand (Q)431061.227
Afghanistan422040.889
UAE41302-1.364
Canada40400-2.426

