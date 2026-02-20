T20 World Cup Points Table Day 13: West Indies Stay Perfect, Zimbabwe Send Warning Ahead Of Super Eights

Day 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. Two-time champions West Indies crushed Italy by 42 runs and sailed into the Super Eights with four wins out of four group games.

Action then shifted to Colombo where Zimbabwe pulled-off yet another shock win as they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. The victory helped Zimbabwe top their group and send a warning sign to the remaining teams of Super Eights that they shouldn't be taken lightly.

Afghanistan and Canada rounded-off their World Cup campaign with a match in Chennai. Afghanistan beat Canada by a massive margin of 82 runs.

All but one group stage games are done. Tomorrow, Australia will square-off against Oman in a dead rubber in Pallekele

Here is how the points table of the four groups look like:

Group A Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 2.500 Pakistan (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 0.976 USA 4 2 2 0 4 0.788 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.217 Namibia 4 0 4 0 0 -3.108

Group B Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate Zimbabwe (Q) 4 3 0 1 7 3.05 Sri Lanka (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 1.714 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 0.150 Australia 3 1 2 0 2 0.414 Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546

Group C Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate West Indies (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 1.874 England (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 0.201 Scotland 4 1 3 0 2 0.184 Italy 4 1 3 0 2 -1.020 Nepal 4 1 3 0 2 -1.349

Group D Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 1.943 New Zealand (Q) 4 3 1 0 6 1.227 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 0.889 UAE 4 1 3 0 2 -1.364 Canada 4 0 4 0 0 -2.426

