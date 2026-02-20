Malabar Gold Issues Legal Notices To Dozens Of X Users Over Defamation

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has widened its defamation case in the Bombay High Court, targeting a series of social media posts criticizing the brand for featuring UK influencer Alishba Khalid—who had previously made anti‑India remarks—at the launch of its Birmingham showroom in September 2025.

The court has directed platforms, including X, to take down the flagged posts and restrict access to activist Vijay Patel's account within India. Following the order, the company has issued legal notices to roughly two dozen users who had amplified boycott calls that Malabar says contributed to a 40% drop in festive‑season sales.

The controversy erupted around Dhanteras 2025 following the company's brief association with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid, who had criticised India's military Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025.

Malabar Gold has filed a Civil Law Suite against us!



If they wish to take this battle in Court, we'll see you in court



But you cannot hide the truth and facts by scaring Nationalist handles



26 X Handles have been quoted in the case. pic.twitter.com/0zdvyWpsqX — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) February 20, 2026

What kind of misuse of Money Power is this? Taking Law and FoE for a ride? You cannot now even ask question or show descent? Malabar Gold is making fun of everything and anything constitutional by sending notices to hindu handles?



CC: @narendramodi @AmitShah @arjunrammeghwal pic.twitter.com/rSdiJ7R2KN — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 20, 2026

I have received a notice regarding this tweet of mine. Unbelievable how these big brands can shun voices of people with power of money. They have sent notices to more than a dozen X accounts. https://t.co/CSSGnvMAMs — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 20, 2026

While critics accuse the jewellery major of using legal muscle to silence dissent, Malabar maintains that the allegations circulating online are false narratives pushed by rivals with the intent to damage its reputation among Indian consumers.

