Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Malabar Gold Issues Legal Notices To Dozens Of X Users Over Defamation

The court has directed platforms, including X, to take down the flagged posts and restrict access to activist Vijay Patel's account within India.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Malabar Gold Issues Legal Notices To Dozens Of X Users Over Defamation
Source: JustDial

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has widened its defamation case in the Bombay High Court, targeting a series of social media posts criticizing the brand for featuring UK influencer Alishba Khalid—who had previously made anti‑India remarks—at the launch of its Birmingham showroom in September 2025.

The court has directed platforms, including X, to take down the flagged posts and restrict access to activist Vijay Patel's account within India. Following the order, the company has issued legal notices to roughly two dozen users who had amplified boycott calls that Malabar says contributed to a 40% drop in festive‑season sales.

The controversy erupted around Dhanteras 2025 following the company's brief association with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid, who had criticised India's military Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025.

While critics accuse the jewellery major of using legal muscle to silence dissent, Malabar maintains that the allegations circulating online are false narratives pushed by rivals with the intent to damage its reputation among Indian consumers.

ALSO READ: India To Formally Join US-Led Pact Pax Silica On Supply Chain Security

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Today Live: Nifty, Sensex Poised For Weekly Gains; L&T, RIL Add Most

Stock Market Today Live: Nifty, Sensex Poised For Weekly Gains; L&T, RIL Add Most

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search