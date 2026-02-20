ABB Shares Surge Over 6% Post Q4 Results — Here's Why

Shares of ABB India Ltd surged in Friday's session after the company released a strong set of financial results for the quarter ended December 2025. The stock was trading 6.65% higher at Rs 6,100 on the NSE, extending gains from its previous close of Rs 5,719.50.

Of the 31 analysts tracking this stock, 12 have a 'buy' call, 13 of them have a 'hold' view, and six have a 'sell' call on ABB, with an average downside potential of 11.6%.

The standout metric for the quarter was the company's record order inflow. ABB India registered its highest Q4 order intake in five years, soaring 52% to Rs 4,096 crore. The company attributed this jump to robust demand in its core portfolio, supported by the timely execution of several large orders. Key sectors contributing to this momentum included data centres, railways, automotive, and metals.

The engineering major reported a 5.70% year‑on‑year rise in consolidated revenue, which came in at Rs 3,557.01 crore for Q4 CY25, compared with Rs 3,364.93 crore in the same period last year. The company's exchange filing noted that all business segments contributed to the revenue increase, with exports emerging as a significant growth driver.

Despite the topline improvement, ABB India posted an 18% decline in consolidated net profit, falling to Rs 432.85 crore from Rs 528.41 crore a year earlier, reflecting margin pressures during the quarter.

