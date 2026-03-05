India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi Final: Md Amir To Michael Vaughan — Experts Pick The Winner

India vs England: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a gripping climax, with anticipation running high across the cricketing world. On Thursday, Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will stage a high-stakes second semi-final as reigning champions India lock horns with a powerful England side. This encounter marks the third straight T20 World Cup semi-final between the two heavyweights.

Ahead of the clash, here is a look at what different experts have predicted to be the outcome of this monumental clash.

Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has predicted a ‘cracker' of a contest between England and India.

"It's going to be another cracker, like the (virtual) quarterfinal against West Indies. Both sides are very well matched. They have batting, bowling, middle order, and finishers. Both have variety and plenty of T20 experience," he was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

"It's a new era, a new team. I believe India has the capability to go all the way to the final in Ahmedabad," he added.

Gavaskar has singled out England's dynamic all-rounder Will Jacks as a potential danger for India. He has enjoyed an impressive campaign, collecting four Player of the Match awards during the tournament.

In seven matches, Jacks has scored 191 runs, including one fifty, and has also claimed seven wickets. According to Gavaskar, India's hopes of neutralising him will depend heavily on the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

"If there is a little bit of turn, he could be a handful. How (Sanju) Samson, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya handle him will be key. He is on a roll. To have someone like him at No. 7 is a real plus - just like Shivam Dube was for India the other day," Gavaskar said.

Comparing Jacks with Dube, he said, “It's just like having Shivam Dube. What we saw in India's match against the West Indies, Dube came and hit two boundaries in one over to put the pressure off (from his team)."

Mohammad Amir

Despite an earlier prediction going wrong, former Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir has not shied away from making another strong call about India's prospects in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Amir had previously backed the West Indies to overcome India in the Super 8 clash.

Ahead of Thursday's semi-final, he has suggested that the England cricket team may have the edge over Suryakumar Yadav's side.

"It's a match on a good wicket. Like Rashid (Latif) Bhai said, if England bat second, there will be more chances. Because it's a high-scoring game in Mumbai," Amir said on the Haarna Mana Hai show.

"But if you talk about India, only one or two of their batters are performing. That batter often takes it all the way, but only one or two are able to perform. If you look at their overall batting, it is not in form.”

He concluded by calling England the “favourites”.

Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer has predicted a victory for England in a cheeky way. In a post on X, he said the final of the tournament will be played between New Zealand and England. "So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game," he said.

So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday.

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has a "funny feeling" that England will beat India in the contest.

On the Test Match Special podcast, he said, "The small percentage things you can control themselves, England seem to be doing very well. I just have a funny feeling England can get the job done in Mumbai."

"England seem to have found a way of winning…England's fielding has been absolutely exceptional. They look really alert. England's running between the wickets has been exceptional," he added.

