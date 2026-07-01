India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming, Broadcast & Match Time Details: ENG vs IND T20I Series

India Tour Of England 2026: India face England in the first of five T20 Internationals on Wednesday as both teams seek to bounce back from difficult outings. The tourists were dealt a shock 2-0 series loss by Ireland, their first bilateral T20I defeat since 2023, leaving plenty for the coaching staff to assess. With the batting unit failing to deliver consistently, adjustments are expected before the series opener.

Selection debates have largely revolved around the possibility of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut. After an underwhelming display in Ireland, India's batters face another stern examination, with English conditions likely to pose tough questions alongside a more experienced bowling line-up.

England also head into the series with plenty to prove after a challenging spell. The hosts are attempting to regroup following a Test series defeat to New Zealand and the retirement of Ben Stokes. Under the leadership of Harry Brook, they will be keen to make an immediate impact in the T20 format.

Recent history has favoured India whenever these two sides have met in T20 cricket. England's last three contests against the visitors ended in disappointment, with defeats in two World Cup semi-finals followed by a 4-1 series loss in India. Despite their recent setback against Ireland, India remain a dangerous outfit.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Against England?

All eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India prepare for the opening T20I against England, with the teenage batting sensation knocking hard on the door for an international debut. Team management has reportedly made logistical arrangements, including a dedicated changing room, should the youngster be named in the playing XI. However, India face a significant selection dilemma. Handing Sooryavanshi his maiden cap could require breaking up the successful opening partnership of captain Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, a combination that has delivered consistently in recent T20Is.

The Bihar prodigy has made an irresistible case for selection. After emerging as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary run in the India A tri-series in Sri Lanka, smashing a breathtaking 94 off just 29 balls. His innings also included the fastest fifty in List A cricket, further strengthening calls for his inclusion in the senior side. With his form impossible to ignore, the first T20I against England could finally mark the beginning of his international career.

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer was coy when questioned about Sooryavanshi's place in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against England. Watch the interview below.

A question every cricket fan wants answered! 👀



Here's what Shreyas Iyer had to say about the youngster's future and the road ahead.#ENGvIND 1st T20I 👉 WED, 1st JULY, 9 PM Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/1GYN2xge0J — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2026

Star Sports posted a video showing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batting it out in the nets ahead of the 1st T20I.

Dancing down the track and launching them big! 🚀#VaibhavSooryavanshi in supreme touch ahead of #ENGvIND 1st T20I 🫡



Is today the day we see the prodigy make history on his senior India debut? 🇮🇳✨#ENGvIND 👉 1st T20I | WED, 1st JULY, 𝟗 𝐏𝐌 on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/6Yr5zuCIpM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2026

Whether or not he will get his first international cap is something we will get to know only at the toss. Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI for the 1st Vitality T20I in Durham on Wednesday.

India vs England 1st T20I: Date And Time

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on July 1 from 10 p.m. IST.

India vs England 1st T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I: Venue

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

ALSO READ: India Tour Of England 2026: Date, Time, Squads, How And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Matches

India vs England 1st T20I: Playing XIs

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India (probable): Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

ALSO READ: India's July 2026 Cricket Schedule & Other International Series In July

India Squad For The T20I Series

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad For The T20I Series

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

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