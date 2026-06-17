India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And How To Watch IND vs AFG 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

India will look to continue their winning run when they face Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow on June 17.

In the first ODI match on June 13, India logged a seven-wicket victory after rain delayed the toss. The match was reduced to 25 overs per side due to the delay in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

Afghanistan scored 194 runs after being asked to bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 102 off just 51 balls and recorded the fastest ODI century by an Afghanistan batter. However, other batters failed to impress. They were bowled out in 24.5 overs.

India's debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar picked up three wickets each. Their performance helped India pull back the game after Gurbaz's impressive start.

India was able to chase the target comfortably. Captain Shubman Gill led with an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls. India reached 195 for 3 in 22.5 overs and secured victory with 13 balls remaining.

Now in the 2nd ODI, India will aim to seal the series.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Date:

India and Afghanistan will meet in the second ODI on Wednesday, June 17 in Lucknow.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Time:

India and Afghanistan second ODI is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m IST

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Toss Update

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Venue:

The second ODI will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026 Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI 2026: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.