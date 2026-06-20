India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AFG Vs IND 3rd ODI On TV And Online?

After sealing the series, Shubman Gill-led India will look to complete a 3-0 sweep when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Chennai.

India have also received a boost ahead of the clash, with pacer Harshit Rana being added to the squad after recovering from knee surgery.

The 24-year-old fast bowler completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has joined the Indian camp, giving Gill another pace option for the final match.

In a statement, the BCCI said, “The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai."

India head into the third ODI high on confidence after a commanding 170-run win in Lucknow, which helped Gill secure his first ODI series victory as captain.

The skipper led from the front with a sensational 154 off 110 balls, while Ishan Kishan's 125 powered India to a massive total of 402 runs before the bowlers completed the job.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will look to finish the series on a positive note.

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be played in Chennai. The match will start at 1:30 pm.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2026 Live Telecast

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2026 Likely Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI 2026: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami

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