ICC Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Hyundai
The International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday a major multi-year global partnership with Hyundai Motor Co., which sees the automotive manufacturer come on board as one of only four premier partners for upcoming ICC events.
The partnership was unveiled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. ICC Chairperson Jay Shah, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta and Hyundai India CEO-designate Tarun Garg were present at the official unveiling ceremony.
The deal ensures that the ICC now has a full suite of partners at the top tier of its commercial partnerships programme ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7.
As a premier partner of the ICC, Hyundai secures exclusive worldwide rights across the ICC’s upcoming international cricket calendar, including association with matchday moments, such as the coin toss.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after the ICC announced a global tier two agreement with AB InBev, whilst at that level, the ICC has also welcomed Sobha Realty, Unilever and Google into its partnership portfolio in 2025.
Through the partnership, the ICC and Hyundai will explore innovations in venues and collaborate on initiatives that enhance fan experience.
"Cricket is among the world’s most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC’s marquee events. These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations," Shah said.
Hyundai Motor was a former partner of the ICC from 2011 to 2015 and is once again cementing its status within the sport through this new partnership. Fans attending and viewing matches at ICC events will be able to connect with the Hyundai brand in meaningful and engaging ways, across channels.