ICC Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Hyundai

The International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday a major multi-year global partnership with Hyundai Motor Co., which sees the automotive manufacturer come on board as one of only four premier partners for upcoming ICC events.

The partnership was unveiled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. ICC Chairperson Jay Shah, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta and Hyundai India CEO-designate Tarun Garg were present at the official unveiling ceremony.

The deal ensures that the ICC now has a full suite of partners at the top tier of its commercial partnerships programme ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7.

As a premier partner of the ICC, Hyundai secures exclusive worldwide rights across the ICC’s upcoming international cricket calendar, including association with matchday moments, such as the coin toss.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the ICC announced a global tier two agreement with AB InBev, whilst at that level, the ICC has also welcomed Sobha Realty, Unilever and Google into its partnership portfolio in 2025.

Through the partnership, the ICC and Hyundai will explore innovations in venues and collaborate on initiatives that enhance fan experience.