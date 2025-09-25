Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan To Face ICC Hearing Over Provocative Gestures During India Vs Pakistan Match
India had filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures.
Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have been summoned for ICC hearing on Friday on BCCI's complaints about on-field provocative gestures and celebrations, Asia Cup 2025 tournament sources told news agency PTI.
India had filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistani cricketers Rauf and Farhan for their provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four game in Dubai last Sunday.
In a retaliatory gesture, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also seems to have lodged an official complaint with the international parent body against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for expressing his solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating his team's victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. His comments came after the Group Stage match on Sept. 14.
PCB alleges that Surya's comments are "political", although technically it needs to be seen when exactly did they file the complaint, which needs to be lodged within seven days of the said comment.
Rauf, Sahibzada's Gestures
During the Sept. 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.
During the match on Sunday, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell while the two youngsters responded with their bats.
Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.
"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.
Both Rauf and Sahibzada will have to explain their gestures at the ICC hearing and if they can't convince them they could face sanctions as per the code of conduct.
