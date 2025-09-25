Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan To Face ICC Hearing Over Provocative Gestures During India Vs Pakistan Match

During the Sept. 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match on Sunday, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell while the two youngsters responded with their bats.

Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.

Both Rauf and Sahibzada will have to explain their gestures at the ICC hearing and if they can't convince them they could face sanctions as per the code of conduct.