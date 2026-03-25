‘Free Metro Rides, AI Surveillance, Digital Tickets’: Bengaluru Plans Major IPL 2026 Safety Overhaul

In a major overhaul, Bengaluru City Police is set to tighten rules for watching IPL 2026 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to improve safety and crowd control. The move follows last year's stampede during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebration that killed 11 people.

Among other key changes, the authorities will implement digital-only ticketing this season. This means that physical tickets will be scrapped, with entry allowed only through mobile QR codes issued on the official RCB platform. Codes will activate only shortly before the entry to prevent duplication and black marketing. Each ticket will be linked to one person and cannot be transferred, NDTV reported. The police have warned of strict action against illegal ticket sales.

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Additionally, a new multi-layered entry system has also been introduced to prevent crowd congestion at the Stadium. Under the revised system, spectators will pass QR verification, wait in holding areas and then move through turnstiles. While Cubbon Road will be the main entrance, Link Road will be used for pedestrians and Queens Road has been designed mostly for players and select pass holders, the report added.

The police have also introduced strict parking controls for IPL 2026 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The move is aimed at discouraging private vehicles due to limited space.

Under the revised rules, parking must be pre-booked and will be linked to vehicle numbers. It will also be non-transferable. Garuda Mall, St. Joseph's Indian High School and Freedom Park has been designated for shuttle services to the stadium. To reduce congestion, ticket holders can also travel for free on the metro, using Cubbon Park and MG Road stations as main access points, the report said.

Further, spectators can expect tightened security at the stadium with multi-layer frisking and QR-based access. Over 500 CCTV cameras and AI crowd monitoring and integration systems will be used by the police to enhance real-time safety.

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The police have also improved medical and emergency readiness at the event site. Among key measures, a total of nine ambulances will be stationed around the venue. Additionally, four triage centres and clear evacuation routes will be implemented. Multiple mock drills have already been conducted to bridge potential crisis response gaps and ensure faster response during the matches.

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