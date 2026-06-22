FIFA World Cup 2026 Standings: Check Groups G, H Points Table As Spain, Egypt Win; Cabo Verde Hold Uruguay

Sunday night and the early hours of Monday delivered another action-packed round of FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures. The action began with Spain taking on Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H encounter before attention shifted to Group G, where Belgium faced Iran in a tightly contested battle.

Focus then returned to Group H as Uruguay met World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, who continued their fairytale campaign. The matchday concluded with Egypt and New Zealand locking horns in Group G, bringing an entertaining day of football to a close.

Spain Beat Saudi Arabia

Lamine Yamal starred as Spain bounced back from their disappointing draw with Cape Verde to secure a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Group H. Yamal opened the scoring with his first World Cup goal before Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice in quick succession before halftime, as Spain took complete control of the contest. An own goal by Hassan Altambakti early in the second half completed the rout, allowing Spain to comfortably see out the game while resting key players.

Iran Hold Belgium For A Draw

Belgium were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Iran in their Group G clash, despite creating the better chances throughout the match. The game took a decisive turn in the 66th minute when Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off for bringing down Mehdi Taremi after a costly mistake. Iran failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, while goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a series of excellent saves, including a stunning stop from Maxim De Cuyper, to earn a clean sheet and the Player of the Match award.

Cabo Verde Continue To Impress

Cabo Verde continued their impressive World Cup debut by holding two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in Group H. Kevin Pina scored Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup goal with a stunning long-range free kick before Uruguay responded through Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. However, substitute Helio Varela capitalised on a defensive error early in the second half to restore parity and earn his side another valuable point.

Cabo Verde's draw against Uruguay comes days after they held reigning European champions and World Cup favourites Spain to a goal-less draw in their maiden World Cup match.

Egypt Beat New Zealand

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to a historic first-ever World Cup victory as they came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 in their Group G clash. After trailing at halftime following Finn Surman's opener, Egypt produced a dominant second-half display, with Mostafa Zico equalising before Salah scored the go-ahead goal and later set up substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet for the third.

Here is how Group G and Group H look like after the four games

Group G

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