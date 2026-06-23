Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Be In Starting XI? Check Likely Lineups For World Cup Match

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to retain his place in Portugal's starting XI for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Uzbekistan despite growing debate over his role following a disappointing opening-game performance against DR Congo.

The Portugal captain came under criticism after the 1-1 draw, where he was largely neutralised by the Congolese defence. Ronaldo managed just 25 touches, won only one duel and failed to register a shot on target despite attempting three efforts. The subdued display sparked widespread discussion in Portuguese media over whether the veteran forward should remain an automatic starter as Portugal chase qualification to the Round of 32.

However, there are no fitness concerns surrounding the 41-year-old. Ronaldo is fully fit and available for selection after recovering from a hamstring tendon issue that sidelined him during a brief spell earlier this year. The speculation surrounding him is tactical rather than medical.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias has dismissed suggestions of unrest within the camp, describing the debate as external "noise" and insisting the squad remains united behind its captain.

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Manager Roberto Martinez also acknowledged that Portugal must improve after their underwhelming opener. While Joao Neves scored Portugal's only goal against DR Congo, the team struggled to create chances consistently and looked vulnerable during transitions.

With Uzbekistan expected to sit deep and defend in numbers, Martinez is reportedly considering changes to inject greater pace and directness into the attack. Rafael Leao is tipped to replace Pedro Neto on the left wing, while Francisco Conceicao is pushing for a starting berth on the right.

Despite the calls for a more fluid front line, Ronaldo is still widely expected to lead the attack as Portugal seek their first win of the tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, extending a record career that has seen him become the first male player to score in five different World Cup editions, a feat later matched only by Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has scored eight goals across 23 World Cup appearances, although he is still searching for his first goal in the knockout stages of the competition.

A strong performance against Uzbekistan would help silence the growing criticism while keeping Portugal's qualification hopes firmly on track.

Probable Portugal XI (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Probable Uzbekistan XI (3-4-2-1)

Utkir Yusupov; Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullayev, Abdukodir Khusanov; Bekhzod Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizbek Mozgovoy, Sayfiddin Nasrullaev; Diyor Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev; Eldor Shomurodov.

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will be played at Houston Stadium on June 23, with kick-off scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

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