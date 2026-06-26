The Netherlands finished top of FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F with a 3-1 victory over Tunisia, while Japan and Sweden also booked their places in the Round of 32 after playing out a 1-1 draw on the final matchday on Thursday.

The Dutch ended the group stage unbeaten on seven points to secure first place, with Japan taking second on five points. Sweden's four-point haul proved enough to advance as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams, while Tunisia exited without a point.

Netherlands Vs Tunisia Highlights

The Netherlands made the perfect start at the Kansas City Stadium as Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after just three minutes.

Ronald Koeman's side doubled their advantage four minutes later when Brian Brobbey finished off a swift attacking move, with VAR confirming the goal after a brief review.

Tunisia reduced the deficit early in the second half through Hazem Mastouri, who headed home from a corner in the 54th minute.

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Any hopes of a comeback however were short-lived as Jan Paul van Hecke restored the Netherlands' two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Tunisia responded with a triple substitution in search of a way back into the contest, while Koeman refreshed his side by introducing Teun Koopmeiners, Justin Kluivert and Crysencio Summerville before later sending on Memphis Depay and Noa Lang to see out the victory.

Japan Vs Sweden Highlights

The second Group F fixture remained goalless until after the interval, although both teams were forced into first-half changes. Sweden replaced the booked Isak Hien with Lucas Bergvall, while Japan lost Kō Itakura to injury.

Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda after a well-worked move involving Ritsu Dōan and Ayase Ueda in the build-up.

Sweden responded six minutes later as Anthony Elanga cut inside from the right and curled an effort beyond Zion Suzuki to level the scores.

Deep into stoppage time, Suzuki produced a fine fingertip save to push Alexander Isak's glancing header onto the crossbar, preserving the draw that sent both teams through.

Group F Standings

The Netherlands finished top of Group F with seven points and will face Morocco in the Round of 32.

Japan remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and finished second on five points, setting up a knockout clash against Brazil.

Sweden's four-point haul and neutral goal difference proved enough to secure progression under the expanded 48-team format as one of the eight third-iwinnejn with Sweden set to face the Group I winners in the Round of 32.

Tunisia finished bottom of the standings without a point and bowed out of the tournament.

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