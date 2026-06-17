Iraq vs Norway Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

The biggest football carnival is underway, and Norway, who have qualified for their first FIFA World Cup since 1998, will lock horns with Iraq in their tournament opener.

Norway had a stunning campaign in the World Cup qualifiers, winning all of their eight fixtures. They also scored 37 times in the process, with 11 of those in one match alone against Moldova. With players like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway seem to be a tough opponent to beat.



Iraq were the last squad to qualify for the World Cup. They last made an appearance in the tournament in 1986. Manager Graham Arnold will have to pull off a minor miracle as Iraq faces some tough games in the first round itself. After Norway, their next game is against France, widely seen as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Iraq vs Norway game will kick-off at 3:30 am Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The match will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Match Referee

Pierre Atcho will be the referee for this game.

Head to Head

The two teams have never faced each other in a game.

Form Guide

Iraq: L-W-W-D-L

Norway: W-L-D-W-D

Iraq

Squad: Fahad Talib, Ahmed Basil, Manaf Younis, Rebin Sulaka, Ahmed Yahya, Zaid ⁠Ismail, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon, Kevin Yakob, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Ahmed Qasem, Youssef Amyn, Ali Youssef, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali, Jalal Hassan, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zaid ⁠Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, Marko Farji, Ali Al-Hamadi, Ali Jassim

Fahad Talib, Ahmed Basil, Manaf Younis, Rebin Sulaka, Ahmed Yahya, Zaid ⁠Ismail, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon, Kevin Yakob, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Ahmed Qasem, Youssef Amyn, Ali Youssef, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali, Jalal Hassan, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zaid ⁠Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, Marko Farji, Ali Al-Hamadi, Ali Jassim Possible Lineup (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zaid ⁠Ismail, Amir Al-Ammari, Marko Farji, Ali Al-Hamadi, Ali Jassim. Coach: Graham Arnold.

Norway

Squad: Julian Ryerson, Leo Skiri Østigård, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Ørjan Nyland, Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe, Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa

Julian Ryerson, Leo Skiri Østigård, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Ørjan Nyland, Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe, Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa Possible Lineup (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland, Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe, Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa. Coach: Ståle Solbakken will manage Norway this World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Most Oppressed Team': Iran Coach After Team Told To Leave US Immediately After World Cup Match

Players to Watch

Erling Haaland (Norway): Haaland finished the Premier League season with 38 goals for Manchester City, helping his side win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The striker was pivotal to Norway's World Cup qualification as well, and scored 16 times in 8 games, along with two assists.

Haaland finished the Premier League season with 38 goals for Manchester City, helping his side win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The striker was pivotal to Norway's World Cup qualification as well, and scored 16 times in 8 games, along with two assists. Ali Al-Hamadi (Iraq): Manager Graham Arnold will be relying on Ali Al-Hamadi a lot this World Cup. The striker has five goals in 19 international caps. The forward has spent his career in the English Football League (EFL). Hamadi scored the first goal against Bolivia in Iraq's final World Cup qualification match, helping them win 2-1.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Iraq vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcasted live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 1 HD and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Iraq vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 game can be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Latest Group G, Group H Standings

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