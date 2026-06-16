Iran Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Match On TV, Online?

Iran will play New Zealand in a Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 16.

Match Start Time and Venue

The match will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST on Tuesday. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Match Referee

César Arturo Ramos of Mexico will be the referee for this match.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 2

Iran wins: 1

Draws: 1

New Zealand wins: 0

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Form Guide

Iran: W-L-L-W-W-W

New Zealand: L-L-L-W-L-L

Iran

Iran 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseinil, Payam Niazmand

Defenders

Daniyal Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders

Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Forwards

Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi

Probable starting XI vs New Zealand

Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shoja Khalilzadeh,Hossein Kanaani, Ehsan Hajsafi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Ghayedi; Mehdi Taremi

Coach:

Amir Ghalenoei

New Zealand

New Zealand 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders

Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders

Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas

Forwards

Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Probable starting XI vs Iran

Crocombe; Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Matt Garbett, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood

Coach

Darren Bazeley

Players to watch

Mehdi Taremi (Iran): Mehdi Taremi is a highly talented striker. He has played for Iran 105 times and scored 60 goals. He currently plays for Olympiacos and was expected to move to Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window. He played a key role during Iran's qualification campaign in which he scored 10 goals.

Chris Wood (New Zealand): Chris Wood along with Tommy Smith will make history for New Zealand at this World Cup as they will become only set of New Zealand footballers to appear in multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup. Wood remains New Zealand's best footballer. He has 45 goals in 90 matches for New Zealand. At the club level he plays in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

How To Watch LIVE streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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