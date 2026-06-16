Iran Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Match On TV, Online?

Iran will play New Zealand in a Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 16.
Match Start Time and Venue
The match will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST on Tuesday. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Match Referee
César Arturo Ramos of Mexico will be the referee for this match.
Head to Head
Matches Played: 2
Iran wins: 1
Draws: 1
New Zealand wins: 0
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Form Guide
Iran: W-L-L-W-W-W
New Zealand: L-L-L-W-L-L
Iran
Iran 2026 FIFA World Cup squad
Goalkeepers
Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseinil, Payam Niazmand
Defenders
Daniyal Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielders
Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi
Forwards
Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi
Probable starting XI vs New Zealand
Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shoja Khalilzadeh,Hossein Kanaani, Ehsan Hajsafi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Ghayedi; Mehdi Taremi
Coach:
Amir Ghalenoei
New Zealand
New Zealand 2026 FIFA World Cup squad
Goalkeepers
Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud
Defenders
Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman
Midfielders
Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas
Forwards
Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood
Probable starting XI vs Iran
Crocombe; Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Matt Garbett, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood
Coach
Darren Bazeley
Players to watch
Mehdi Taremi (Iran): Mehdi Taremi is a highly talented striker. He has played for Iran 105 times and scored 60 goals. He currently plays for Olympiacos and was expected to move to Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window. He played a key role during Iran's qualification campaign in which he scored 10 goals.
Chris Wood (New Zealand): Chris Wood along with Tommy Smith will make history for New Zealand at this World Cup as they will become only set of New Zealand footballers to appear in multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup. Wood remains New Zealand's best footballer. He has 45 goals in 90 matches for New Zealand. At the club level he plays in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.
How To Watch LIVE Telecast?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.
How To Watch LIVE streaming?
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.
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