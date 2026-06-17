England vs Croatia Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

A familiar foe awaits England at the start of their 2026 World Cup journey, with Croatia standing in their way in Arlington. It marks the second time in three big competitions that the two nations have been paired together from the outset.

The two sides have become well-acquainted on the international stage, meeting four times since their dramatic World Cup semi-final showdown in 2018. Croatia emerged victorious that day en route to the final, but England has not lost to them since. The most recent encounter came at Euro 2020, where the Three Lions edged a tightly contested affair by a single goal.

Thomas Tuchel will hope England can begin their World Cup campaign with three points as the tournament favourites look to underline their credentials from the outset. The German has largely overseen a positive start to life in charge, although this fixture represents the biggest examination of his reign to date.

On the other hand, few nations have exceeded expectations at major tournaments as consistently as Croatia. Yet there is a sense of transition surrounding the squad, with a number of long-serving stars approaching the end of their international careers. Even so, Croatia's history of upsetting the odds ensures they cannot be underestimated as they set their sights on another deep World Cup run.

Supporters of the Three Lions will struggle to forget the heartbreak of Moscow in 2018, when Mario Mandzukic's extra-time strike shattered England's dream of reaching a first World Cup final in more than half a century. Older scars also remain, not least the infamous rainy evening at Wembley when Scott Carson's costly mistake contributed to England's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

Croatia have consistently proven itself on football's biggest stages, following up their run to the 2018 final with a third-place finish in Qatar. However, their early exit at Euro 2024 served as a reminder that their golden generation is not invincible.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game will kick off at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday. The match will be played at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Match Referee

Clément Turpin is the referee for the match.

Head-To-Head

England wins: 6

Croatia wins: 3

Draws: 2

Form Guide (Latest Match First)

England: W-W-L-D-W

Croatia: W-L-L-W-W

Likely Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane. Coach: Thomas Tuchel.

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel. Croatia (3-4-3): Dominik Livaković, Josip Šutalo, Luka Vušković, Joško Gvardiol, Josip Stanišić, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić, Petar Sučić, Martin Baturina, Petar Musa. Coach: Zlatko Dalić

Players To Watch

Harry Kane (England): As England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer, the focal point of the attack remains Kane. He will look to exploit any gaps in Croatia's defence.

As England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer, the focal point of the attack remains Kane. He will look to exploit any gaps in Croatia's defence. Luka Modric (Croatia): Set to feature in his fifth World Cup, the legendary 40-year-old captain remains the master puppeteer of Croatia's style. His unmatched technical ability for line-breaking passes will be crucial for keeping possession away from England.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

ALSO READ: World Cup Top Scorers: Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's All-Time Record With First FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick - Watch

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2026: Every Record Lionel Messi Has Rewritten In Argentina Vs Algeria

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.