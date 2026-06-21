FIFA World Cup 2026 Standings: Check Groups E, F Points Table: Germany Qualifies For Round Of 32; Tunisia Eliminated

Teams from Groups E and F were in action during the late hours of Saturday and the early hours of Sunday (still Saturday in the United States, Mexico and Canada) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The day's action began with the Netherlands facing Sweden in a Group F encounter in Houston. Attention then shifted to Toronto, where Germany took on Ivory Coast in a Group E clash.

Later, Ecuador squared off against World Cup debutants Curaçao in Kansas City in another Group E fixture, before the matchday concluded in Monterrey, Mexico, where Japan faced Tunisia in the final Group F contest of the night.

Here is how the four games panned out and how the Group E and Group F standings look like after the four-action packed matches:

Netherlands crush Sweden

The Netherlands produced a dominant display to thrash Sweden 5-1, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scoring twice before Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth to complete the rout.

Germany beat Ivory Coast

Deniz Undav scored two goals off the bench as Germany pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their World Cup Group E match on Saturday, securing their place in the knockout stage for the first time since they won the title in 2014.

Curaçao Draws With Ecuador, Earns First Point Of Their World Cup Campaign

World Cup debutants Curaçao earned the first point in their history at the tournament after battling to a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Ecuador on Saturday, with goalkeeper Eloy Room delivering a standout performance to secure a memorable result.

Just six days after suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany in their World Cup debut, the Caribbean minnows responded in remarkable fashion. The smallest nation ever to qualify for the finals, with a population of around 156,000, produced a disciplined and resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Japan Put Four Past Tunisia in the 1000th World Cup match

Japan celebrated the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history with a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Group F with Ayase Ueda scoring twice as the Samurai Blue secured a crucial win and eliminated the North Africans from the tournament.

Having drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opening match, Hajime Moriyasu's side made a blistering start and took the lead after just four minutes. A flowing team move carved open the Tunisian defence before Keito Nakamura squared the ball for Daichi Kamada to finish from close range.

Group E

Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany (Q) 2 2 0 0 9 2 +7 6 2 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 4 Curaçao 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1

Q: Qualified for Round of 32

Group F

Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 7 3 +4 4 2 Japan 2 1 1 0 6 2 +4 4 3 Sweden 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3 4 Tunisia 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

ALSO READ | Tunisia Vs Japan Highlights: Ayase Ueda Scores Twice As Japan Hammer Four Past Tunisia In World Cup's 1,000th Game

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