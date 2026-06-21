Tunisia Vs Japan Highlights: Ayase Ueda Scores Twice As Japan Hammer Four Past Tunisia In World Cup's 1,000th Game

Japan cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Group F on Sunday (Saturday in Mexico), with Ayase Ueda scoring twice as the Samurai Blue celebrated the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history in style and secured Tunisia's elimination from the tournament.

Having drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opening fixture, Japan made a flying start in Monterrey and took the lead after just four minutes. A slick attacking move ended with Keito Nakamura pulling the ball back for Daichi Kamada, who calmly slotted home from close range.

Tunisia, who entered the match on the back of a 5-1 defeat to Sweden and under the guidance of newly appointed coach Herve Renard, struggled to cope with Japan's relentless pressing and fluid movement.

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The Asian side nearly doubled their advantage in the 11th minute when Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn diverted a dangerous low cross away from Kamada. Moments later, goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced an excellent save from a corner, with goal-line technology confirming the ball had not crossed the line.

Japan's pressure eventually paid off again in the 31st minute. Ueda drove forward from the edge of the box and, given space by the retreating Tunisian defence, fired a low effort into the far corner to make it 2-0.

Tunisia offered little going forward and Japan effectively sealed the result midway through the second half. In the 69th minute, Kamada threaded a precise pass through the defence, allowing Junya Ito to race clear and finish confidently past Dahmen.

Ueda completed the rout six minutes from time when he met Kaishu Sano's floated cross at the far post and powered a superb header into the top corner. The goal also saw Japan become the first Asian nation to score four goals in a single World Cup match.

The victory moves Japan onto four points, level with the Netherlands, who defeated Sweden 5-1 earlier in the day. Tunisia, meanwhile, became the third team to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Haiti and Türkiye.

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