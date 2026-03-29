Sunil Narine Becomes IPL's Most-Capped Overseas Player

Sunil Narine has become the Indian Premier League's most-capped overseas player, reaching the milestone during the second match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
The fixture marked Narine's 190th IPL appearance, taking him past fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard to the top of the list for most matches played by a foreign cricketer in the tournament's history.
The spinner played a pivotal role in KKR's title-winning campaigns and remains the IPL's highest-wicket-taking overseas spinner, having been one of the tournament's earliest and most effective mystery spinners.
Beyond his bowling, he has frequently opened the innings as a pinch-hitter, with his explosive 105-run powerplay stand alongside Chris Lynn still a record. His all-round value peaked in IPL 2024, when he became the first player in league history to score 500 runs and take 15 wickets in a single season.
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The Trinidadian has also won the IPL's Most Valuable Award a record three times.
Here is a look at the overseas players with most appearances in the IPL:
|Player
|IPL Appearances
|Teams Represented
|Sunil Narine
|190
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kieron Pollard
|189
|Mumbai Indians
|AB de Villiers
|184
|Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|David Warner
|184
|Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dwayne Bravo
|161
|Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions
|Faf du Plessis
|154
|Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Super Giants
|Shane Watson
|145
|Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals
|Chris Gayle
|142
|Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings
|Glenn Maxwell
|141
|Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|David Miller
|141
|Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals
With 278 appearances, MS Dhoni is IPL's most-capped player ever.
The 2026 season of the IPL got underway on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.
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