Brendon McCullum To Continue As England Coach Despite Ashes Loss

Brendon McCullum will continue to coach England's men's cricket team, news agency Agence France-Presse has reported.

This comes after England and Wales Cricket Board promised a "thorough review" of the Test team after they suffered a humiliating 4-1 Ashes defeat against Australia earlier this year.

Not only were England poor in their on-field display but the team's off-field activities made the news for all the wrong reasons. Several reports emerged that the English players have been drinking heavily during the series in Australia and it raised concerns over the culture prevailing in the team currently. Additionally, there were reports of Test vice-captain and white-ball skipper Harry Brook getting involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer when the team was in New Zealand.

Not only will McCullum keep his job, but Test captain Ben Stokes and Rob Key, the managing director of the England's men's cricket team, have also not been affected in anyway.

McCullum was appointed as the head coach of England's Test team in 2022. Under him, the team adapted an aggressive style of playing in Tests. England's style of playing Test quickly became famous as "Bazball".

ESPNCricinfom, in its analysis of England's performance in the "Bazball" era, found out that the style of play is "yet to achieve a defining series victory." Further, it found out that "England still struggle when the opposition is India or Australia."

According to AFP, McCullum earns over £1 million annually under his contract with the ECB, with 18 months still remaining on the deal.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould in a media briefing at Lord's on Monday said that was a resolve among the leadership group to put things right .

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"I think what we've seen is a determination from all those involved to adapt and evolve, to understand that there are different ways of doing things and through the disappointment and difficulties of the Ashes to learn from that. " Gould said.

Gould said that England will be seeking revenge when in the next Ashes series which will be played when Australia tour England. "And so, you know, we've got a lot of people, yes, hurt by what went on during the Ashes, but equally determined to now put things right and looking forward to seeking revenge in 2027" he added.

Gould also said that English cricket will not follow what happens in football where people are "moved on" for the lack of results. He gave the example of his father Bobby Gould, who coached Wimbledon and Wales.

"My old man was a football manager, sacking was part of the job, he said, it didn't necessarily do the right thing. Moving people on can sometimes be the easy thing to do. That's not the route that we're going to take." he added.

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