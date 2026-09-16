Bangladesh vs China Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Games Quarter Final Match?

Bangladesh will take on China in the quarter-final of the women's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Bangladesh vs China women's quarter-final will be the first knockout match of the women's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026.

Bangladesh and China are among the eight teams competing in the women's cricket tournament at the Asian Games. The other teams are India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

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The women's competition features T20 cricket, with the knockout stage beginning with the quarter-finals. The Asian Games 2026 women's cricket tournament will be played from Sept. 17 to 22 at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

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Bangladesh vs China Women: Date And Time

The Bangladesh vs China Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter Final Match will be played from 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Bangladesh vs China Women: Venue

The Bangladesh vs China Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter final Match will be played at the Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

Bangladesh vs China Women: Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin

China: Squad yet to be announced

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Bangladesh vs China Women: Live Telecast

The Bangladesh vs China Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter Final Match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Bangladesh vs China Women: Live Streaming

The Bangladesh vs China Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter Final Match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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