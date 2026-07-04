Colombia vs Ghana Highlights: Jhon Arias Goal Sends Los Cafeteros Through To World Cup Last 16

Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the match as Colombia edged past Ghana 1-0 in sweltering conditions in Kansas City on Friday to seal their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The decisive moment came in the 14th minute when Arias calmly guided home a pinpoint cross from Luis Suárez, who had been introduced just minutes earlier after Jhon Córdoba was forced off with an apparent groin injury. Néstor Lorenzo's men then showcased their defensive discipline to protect the slender lead and book a last-16 showdown against Switzerland.

The contest was disrupted by injuries in the opening stages, with both teams making substitutions before the 15-minute mark. Córdoba departed in the eighth minute, while Ghana defender Marvin Senaya was also forced off shortly afterwards with a hamstring injury.

Suárez made an instant impact, delivering an inch-perfect ball to the back post where Arias had found space before directing a composed first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Backed by a passionate Colombian contingent that turned the stadium into a sea of yellow, the South Americans controlled much of the encounter. They enjoyed the lion's share of possession, dictated the tempo and looked the more threatening side throughout.

Luis Díaz came closest to doubling Colombia's advantage. The Bayern Munich forward first rattled the side netting before seeing a well-taken finish ruled out for offside early in the second half after latching onto another inviting delivery from Arias.

Despite Colombia's dominance, Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept his side in the contest with a string of outstanding saves in the closing stages, denying Lorenzo's men the cushion of a second goal.

Ghana struggled to carve out meaningful opportunities against Colombia's organised defence. Antoine Semenyo provided the Black Stars' biggest attacking threat, but the African side rarely tested the Colombian backline.

The victory made Colombia the fourth South American nation to reach the Round of 16, joining Brazil, Argentina and surprise package Paraguay. Lorenzo's side will now travel to Vancouver, where they will face Switzerland on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

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