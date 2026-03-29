Tottenham Sack Igor Tudor After 44-Day Nightmare As Spurs Slip Into Relegation Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur's terrible 2026 season has taken another sharp turn, with the club parting ways with Igor Tudor just 44 days into his tenure, marking their second managerial exit of the calendar year.

Tudor's departure, confirmed on March 29 and officially termed as “mutual consent”, follows a disastrous run of results that left Spurs hovering just one point above the relegation zone in 17th spot on the table.

The former Juventus defender-turned-coach lasted only seven matches in charge. The final blow was the 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest just ahead of the international break.

Under Tudor, Spurs picked up just one point from five league games, while also crashing out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after a 7-5 aggregate defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Tudor didn't face the media after the Forest defeat, having received news of his father's passing away, making the timing of the sacking even more poignant.

The Croatian's short spell was also marked by blunt public criticism of the squad, with the manager stating the team was “lacking” across defence, midfield, attack, and even “the brain department”, following a disappointing defeat to Fulham.

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Managerial Chaos Deepens

The decision means Tottenham have now parted ways with two managers in under two months in 2026. Thomas Frank was dismissed on February 11 with the club in 16th place, while Tudor exits with Spurs one position lower.

The instability extends further back. Ange Postecoglou was sacked at the end of the 2024–25 season, despite winning the Europa League, the club's first European trophy since 1984.

Attention now turns to a third managerial appointment of the year. Tottenham are reportedly prioritising a short-term “firefighter” to steer the club away from relegation, with Sean Dyche emerging as a leading candidate for an interim role until the end of the season.

Looking further ahead, Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be the preferred long-term option. However, his willingness to take over depends on whether Tottenham manage to avoid relegation.

There have also been calls from the fans for an emotional return for Mauricio Pochettino. However, that move looks unlikely with the Argentinean focused on the upcoming World Cup where as he is the head coach for co-hosts USA.

For now, Tottenham's immediate concern is survival. Another managerial change may offer a reset, but with results deteriorating and confidence eroding, the margin for error is rapidly disappearing.

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