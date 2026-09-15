Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ACL Elite Match Online?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will begin their 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Al Ain on Tuesday. The Saudi Arabian club will travel to the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE, for their opening continental fixture.

Al Nassr return to the AFC Champions League Elite after competing in Asia's second-tier competition last season. They will face a familiar opponent in Al Ain, who eliminated them from the 2024 AFC Champions League.

Al Nassr are coming off a 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. They are currently third in the table with 16 points from seven matches, behind Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Al Ain will have home advantage when they take on the Saudi Pro League champions.

Al Nassr, meanwhile, enter the competition as Saudi Pro League champions and are looking to make an impact in the continent's premier club competition. Their opening fixture also marks Ronaldo's return to the AFC Champions League Elite.

The fixture has added significance because Al Ain knocked Al Nassr out of the AFC Champions League in 2024. The two clubs have also met multiple times in Asian competition, making Tuesday's encounter another chapter in their recent rivalry.

Venue, Match Timing

The Al Ain vs Al-Nassr league match in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 is scheduled to be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, UAE, from 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: India vs Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast: Here's Where To Watch Blockbuster International Friendly

Predicted Lineups

Al Ain: Khalid Eisa (GK); Yahya Ben Khaleq, Ramy Rabia, Djordje Skoko, Valentino Lazaro, Rafael Rodrigues; Alejandro Romero, Abdoul Traoré, Matías Palacios; Jonatas Santos, Georgios Giakoumakis.

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Iñigo Martínez; Angelo Gabriel, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

ALSO READ: India Eyes F1 Return: Govt Forms NITI Aayog Task Force To Explore Motorsports Revival

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.