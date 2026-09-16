East Bengal vs Al-Hussein Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ACL Elite Match On TV, Online?

East Bengal FC will begin their AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 campaign with an away clash against Jordanian side Al-Hussein SC at the Amman International Stadium in Amman on Wednesday.

The Kolkata giant qualified for the AFC Champions League Two after defeating Kuwait's Al Arabi SC 4-1 in the preliminary round. East Bengal have been placed in Group D, alongside Al-Hussein SC, Iraq's Al Shorta SC and Oman's Al Seeb Club.

The Indian side will look to make a strong start to its continental campaign. The match will also mark East Bengal's first AFC Champions League Two game under Antonio Lopez Habas, who took charge of the club ahead of the 2026-27 season. Habas' side had already made a strong start by winning the Durand Cup, beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-1 in the final.

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Kickoff Time

The match between Al-Hussein SC and East Bengal FC will start from 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Head-To-Head

Neither side has a previous head-to-head record as this will be the first-ever meeting between East Bengal FC and Al-Hussein SC.

Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Hardik Bhatt, Anwar Ali, Diego Zivulic, Jay Gupta, Mohamad Basim Rashid, Jeakson Singh, Dani Ramirez, Bipin Singh, Chris Ikonomidis, Edmund Lalrindika.

Al-Hussein SC: Mahmoud Al-Kawamleh, Abdallah Nasib, Pedro Henrique, Ali Hajabi, Ahmad Hassaf, Mahmoud Shawkat, Yousef Qashi, Mahmoud Deeb, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Aref Al-Haj, Brayan Riascos.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcast channel for this fixture in India

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the FanCode app and website.

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