Bill Rasmussen, Who Launched World's First 24-Hour Sports Network ESPN, Dies At 93

Bill Rasmussen, the co-founder of ESPN, the world's first 24-hour sports television network, has died at the age of 93.

Rasmussen, who credited hard work for much of his success, remained a strong advocate of entrepreneurship and encouraged young people to pursue their ideas throughout his later years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois, who died in 2011.

He is survived by his two sons, Scott and Glenn, daughter Lynn Van Hollebeke, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His brothers Robert and Donald, sister Vivien and grandson Justin Van Hollebeke also predeceased him.

(This is a developing story)





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