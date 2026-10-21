Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Premier League Champions Arsenal will travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in a Champions League league-phase Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The Gunners have won both their European games without conceding. Meanwhile, Bayern, who thrashed RB Leipzig 6-1 at the weekend, are a side that rarely loses at home in this competition.

Arsenal Arrive In Form

Arsenal beat Napoli and Lille in their first two Champions League games without conceding a goal. They have now won nine of their 10 games in all competitions this season and won at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

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Arsenal's only loss this season came against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, where they lost 3-0 on September 19.

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Bayern's Home Strength

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 39 home matches in the Champions League group and league stages, with 37 wins and two draws.

Vincent Kompany's side lead the Bundesliga, and Harry Kane, a former Tottenham striker, will be eager to score against Arsenal. Arsenal won the last meeting between the sides 3-1 at the Emirates in November 2025.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Date And Time

The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, October 22.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Venue

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Match Referee

Davide Massa will be the match referee for the upcoming Bayern Munich-Arsenal contest.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 15

Bayern Munich: 7

Arsenal: 5

Draws: 3

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Bayern Munich: W-D-D-W-W

Arsenal: W-W-W-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (GK); Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies; Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich; Lennart Karl, Ismael Saibari, Luis Díaz; Harry Kane

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya (GK); Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimarães, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Noni Madueke; Kai Havertz

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live Streaming Details

The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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