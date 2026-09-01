Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions, Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions Latest

Ludhiana Lions have won the toss and have opted to field

Action resumes at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday as Bathinda Royals face Ludhiana Lions in Match 4 of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026. The Royals have already made a strong start, beating Mohali Kings by seven wickets on Monday evening. Ludhiana now get their first taste of tournament action, with India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh captaining the side.

Fans can watch the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 live on SonyLiv app, with Bathinda Royals and Ludhiana Lions set to face off in Match 4.

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Preview

Bathinda Royals began their campaign with a display of control and composure, combining disciplined bowling with an assured run chase. After holding Mohali Kings to 176-9 from their 20 overs, the Royals reached the target with 16 balls remaining.

Sumit Sharma and Gourav Choudhary led the attack with three wickets each, laying the groundwork for a chase in which Bathinda's top order took command. With Uday Saharan steering the side and Gurnoor Brar providing a key presence with the ball, the Royals have already signalled their intent to challenge for the title.

The Royals now face a sterner examination when Ludhiana Lions begin their Group B campaign. The Lions arrive without a game under their belt, but with plenty of firepower at their disposal.

Much of the attention will centre on captain and marquee signing Arshdeep Singh, whose left-arm pace, ability to extract movement and pinpoint yorkers at the back end of an innings make him a major threat. Krish Bhagat and Salil Arora add further experience, while Abhijeet Garg gives the top order another dangerous run-scoring option. Ludhiana possess enough attacking quality to put Bathinda under sustained pressure.

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Date And Time

The Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions match will be played on Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. IST onwards.

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Venue

The Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Live Telecast

The Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between Bathinda Royals and Ludhiana Lions on Sony LIV.

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Bathinda Royals vs Ludhiana Lions: Squads

Bathinda Royals: Uday Saharan (c), Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj

Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh (c), Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskar

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Bathinda Royals 1 1 0 1.585 2 2 Fazilka Falcons 1 1 0 1.518 2 3 Mohali Kings 2 1 1 -0.644 2 4 Ludhiana Lions 0 0 0 0 0 5 Amritsar Soormas 1 0 1 -0.536 0 6 Jalandhar Warriors 1 0 1 -1.518 0

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