Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs BAN 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?

Australia will aim to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they face Bangladesh in the second fixture at Chattogram's Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Friday. Having endured a 2-1 setback in the preceding ODI series, the visitors responded strongly in the shortest format, claiming a four-wicket win in the opener.

The result handed Australia a 1-0 advantage and put them within touching distance of a series triumph.

Australia dominated the opening T20I with a polished display in all departments, led by a spin unit that kept Bangladesh under constant pressure. Adam Zampa and Joel Davies starred with three wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for just 131 in 19 overs. All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary, born in India and the first male cricketer of Indian origin to play for Australia in over 60 years, also found success with the ball.

Zampa is likely to be Australia's trump card in the second T20I against Bangladesh after producing a match-winning spell in the series opener. The experienced leg-spinner was instrumental in keeping the hosts in check on a surface that offered plenty of assistance to the slower bowlers. His control and variation could once again prove decisive in the 2nd T20I.

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The search for the right fast-bowling all-round option continues for Bangladesh, even after introducing Abdul Gaffar Saqlain in the first T20I. Known for his aggressive batting and clever variations with the ball, Saqlain was pushed up the order to No. 6 in a tactical move. The experiment yielded limited returns, but the youngster showed promise by claiming two wickets later in the contest. Bangladesh are likely to back him with further opportunities.

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Australia's faith in Cooper Connolly continues to be rewarded. The left-hander has already produced two match-defining performances on the tour, including a brilliant 149 in the final ODI despite battling cramps and sustained pressure from Bangladesh's fast bowlers. He also anchored Australia's chase with a valuable 47 in the first T20I. Although selection dynamics may shift when Head and Green rejoin the side, Connolly's recent displays have strengthened his credentials for the No. 3 spot.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played on June 19 from 1:30 p.m. IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Venue

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

How And Where To Watch Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

There will not be any television broadcast for the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series in India. All matches of Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series are being streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

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