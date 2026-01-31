Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Wins Women's Singles Title After Beating World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina finally won her second Grand Slam title with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open on Saturday, and it was something of a testament to quiet achievers.

Outwardly showing no signs of nerves or distress, Rybakina closed with an ace to cap a third-set comeback and a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over a regular rival who beat her in the final here in 2023.

“The heart rate was definitely beating too fast. Even maybe (my) face didn't show, but inside it was a lot of emotions,” said the 26-year-old Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but represents Kazakhstan. “It's an opportunity to close. I knew that the only advantage I have in this moment (is) I have to serve it out.”

She capitalized quickly, just two days after needing almost a half-hour from her first match point to her match-winning point in a semifinal against Jessica Pegula when she was broken twice while trying to serve it out.

Four years ago, Rybakina won the first set of the Australian final but lost it in three.

This time, after breaking in the first game and taking the first set, she rallied after losing the second set and going down 3-0 in the third. She won five straight games to regain control.

“It gives me a kind of relief,” she said, “also, a lot of confidence for sure for the rest of the season.”

It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that Australian final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.

While Sabalenka went on to win another three majors, including back-to-back triumphs in Australia and the 2024 and '25 victories at the U.S. Open, Rybakina's results dipped and she didn't reach another major final until this tournament.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2026: History-Chasing Novak Djokovic To Meet Carlos Alcaraz In Men's Final After Epic Wins

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.