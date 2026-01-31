Gold, Silver Price Today, Jan 31 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold prices tumbled by Rs 14,000 per 10 grams as investors booked heavy profits amid weak global trends and a rebound in the US dollar. To add to it, even silver prices tumbled dramatically after breaching the Rs 4 lakhs per kilogram-mark,

The drop in precious metals is attributed to the uncertainty after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next head of America's central bank, the Federal Reserve. This kept the market in a slightly risk-off mode, as the markets fear that the new leadership can be more hawkish, reported PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,50,970 per 10 gm while the silver rate is Rs 2,92,810 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.



Gold Rates Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,50,690 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,50,490. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,50,430.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,51,130, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,50,930 and Rs 1,50,810 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Rates Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. Prices have dropped to Rs 2,92,280 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,91,770 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,93,130 and Rs 2,92,740 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,92,510 per kg. The silver prices in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,91,890.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,50,690

Delhi: Rs 1,50,430

Bengaluru: Rs 1,50,810

Chennai: Rs 1,51,130

Hyderabad: Rs 1,50,930

Kolkata: Rs 1,50,490

Silver Rates City-Wise

Mumbai: Rs 2,92,280

Delhi: Rs 2,91,770

Bengaluru: Rs 2,92,510

Chennai: Rs 2,93,130

Hyderabad: Rs 2,92,740

Kolkata: Rs 2,91,890

Gold suffered its biggest drop in four decades and silver followed with a record intraday decline in a stark reversal of the rally that lifted prices to all-time highs. Gold fell more than 12% to slump below $5,000 an ounce in its biggest intraday decline since the early 1980s. Silver plunged as much as 36%, a record intraday decline, as the selloff swept through the broader metals markets, reports Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Gold Retreats In Sudden Selloff After Breaking Through $5,500

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.