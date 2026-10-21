Aston Villa Vs Viking Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Aston Villa host Norwegian champions Viking at Villa Park in a Champions League league-phase Matchday 3 clash on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Unai Emery's side are one of nine teams with maximum points at this stage. Viking, who came close to beating Bayern Munich last week, are still waiting for their first win in the competition.

Villa Chase A Third Straight Win

Villa won against Club Brugge in their opener and then thrashed Fenerbahçe by 6-0 at home on Matchday 2, their biggest-ever European win.

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They are on a 14-match unbeaten home run in European competition, with 13 wins and one draw, and have won their last 11 games at Villa Park. They beat Newcastle United 1-0 away on Saturday and host Manchester City on Saturday, so Emery may rotate.

Viking's First Trip To UK

Viking have conceded three goals in both their Champions League games. They are coached by Morten Jensen, and this is the first time they have travelled to the British Isles for a European match.

Zlatko Tripić was at the centre of the incident that saw Michael Olise sent off in the Bayern game. Viking midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen is eligible to play despite a domestic ban.

Aston Villa vs Viking: Match Start Time

The Aston Villa vs Viking UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Aston Villa vs Viking: Venue

The match will be played at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa vs Viking: Match Referee

Sebastian Gishamer will be the match referee for the Aston Villa-Viking​ contest.

Aston Villa vs Viking​: Probable XI

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki (GK); Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings; Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía, Ibrahim Mbaye; Nicolas Jackson

Viking (4-3-3): Arild Østbø (GK); Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness, Henrik Falchener, Kristoffer Haugen; Kristoffer Askildsen, Joe Bell, Henrik Bjørdal; Erik Botheim, Peter Christiansen, Zlatko Tripić

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Aston Villa vs Viking​ match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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