Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Highlights: India Add Shooting Gold, Rifle Silver; Kabaddi Teams Reach Finals

India had a successful day at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, September 25 winning multiple medals in shooting and athletics and also confirming podium finishes in table tennis, squash and kabaddi.

The Indian shooting contingent produced the biggest result of the day with Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The pair scored 484.6 points, also setting an Asian record.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar then added a silver medal for India in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The Indian trio finished with 1762 points, behind China's 1766, while South Korea took bronze with 1751.

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India also secured more medals in racquet sports. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale reached the mixed doubles semifinals in table tennis, assuring India at least a bronze medal.

Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the semi-finals in mixed doubles, and Anahat Singh ensured herself a medal after beating Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles quarter-final in squash.

The kabaddi teams too had a good day as both men's and women's teams progressed to the gold medal matches. In their respective semifinals, the women's team defeated Nepal 48-24, while the men's team beat Thailand 66-28.

Here are the highlights from India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 25.

Shooting: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh gave India its second gold medal of the Asian Games by finishing on top in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian pair scored 484.6 in the final to beat South Korea, which finished with 478.0. Iran took the bronze medal with 415.8.

India had topped qualification with 587-29x before carrying that form into the final.

Shooting: Rifle Team Bags Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

India registered 1762-94x, finishing behind China. Aishwary later finished fifth in the individual final, while Niraj ended the competition in eighth place.

Kabaddi: Both Teams Reach Finals

India's women's kabaddi team booked its place in the gold-medal match after defeating Nepal 48-24 in the semifinal.

The men's team followed suit with a commanding 66-28 victory over Thailand.

Both Indian teams will now compete for gold on September 26 against Iran.

Squash: Three More Medals Assured

India secured multiple medals in squash on Friday.

Anahat Singh defeated compatriot Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles quarterfinal to assure herself a medal. Abhay Singh also advanced to the men's singles semifinals after beating Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0.

Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the mixed doubles semifinals, giving India another assured podium finish.

Veer Chotrani, however, was eliminated after losing to Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the men's singles quarterfinal.

Table Tennis: Manush-Diya Assure Medal

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals after defeating Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinal.

The victory assured India another medal in table tennis.

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, meanwhile, lost their quarterfinal against China's Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

Hockey: India Women Beat Japan

India's women's hockey team registered a 3-1 victory over Japan in their Pool B match.

India established a 3-0 advantage before Japan pulled one goal back. The result helped the Indian team progress to the semifinal stage.

Boxing: Sachin Advances

Indian boxer Sachin progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's 60kg category after defeating UAE's Abu Jajeh Mohammad 4-1 in the Round of 16.

Preeti was also scheduled to compete in the women's 54kg Round of 16.

Swimming: Three Indians Reach Finals

Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil advanced to the men's 200m backstroke final.

Sajan Prakash also booked his place in the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing third in his heat.

Danush Suresh missed out on the 50m breaststroke final, while Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda were eliminated from the 400m freestyle event.

Fencing: India Exit

India's men's foil team was knocked out in the Round of 16 after losing to Hong Kong, China.

The women's épée team also exited the competition following a defeat against Uzbekistan.

Asian Games 2026: India's Medal Tally

India began September 25 with 17 medals: one gold, seven silver and nine bronze.

The country's medal tally increased during the day with gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, along with assured medals in table tennis and squash.

The Indian contingent entered the day ranked 15th on the medal table after September 24.

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Asian Games 2026: What's Next For India?

India will have another packed schedule on September 26, with medal opportunities across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint and squash.

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams will also compete in their respective gold-medal matches against Iran.

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