Arsenal Leads Premier League Table At Christmas But History Is Against Them

When Have Arsenal Topped Premier League Points Table At Christmas?

Arsenal fans will be aware that topping the Premier League points table at Christmas is not a merry news for them.

Before this, Arsenal were the league leaders at Christmas during 2002/03, 2007/08 and 2022/23 seasons of the league. And each time the club failed to secure the title.

Where Arsenal finished in those seasons?

The first time Arsenal found themselves at the top of the Premier League Points table at Christmas was in 2002/03 season. At Christmas, Arsenal, who were managed by Arsène Wenger at the time, had 39 points from 19 games.

At that stage, Chelsea were competing with Arsenal for the title. The Blues were second just two points behind the league leaders. But it was Manchester United, led by Sir Alex Ferguson, who claimed the title that season.

The Red Devils, who were third on the points tally at Christmas, finished the season with 83 points. Arsenal were second with 78 points and Chelsea ended the season at the fourth spot with a tally of 67 points.

It took another five seasons, before Arsenal could be at the top of the league standings on the Christmas Day. On Dec. 25 ,2007, Arsenal were first with 43 points from 18 matches. Hot at the heels of the Gunners were The Red Devils as just one point separated the two clubs.

Yet again, the Gunners failed to press home the advantage. In fact, their form waned in the second half of the season as they finished third with 83 points. Manchester United were again crowned as the champions with a total of 87 points and Chelsea claimed the second spot with 85 points. Wenger was yet again beaten by Ferguson.