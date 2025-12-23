Arsenal Leads Premier League Table At Christmas But History Is Against Them
As things stand, Arsenal are leading the Premier League table with 39 points. The Gunners have been flying high this season as they have notched 12 wins, drawn three games and lost only two matches.
The 17th round of the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures got over when the full-time whistle blew at Craven Cottage on Monday night. Hosts Fulham notched a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
In this span, Mikel Arteta's team has netted 31 goals and conceded only 10 times.
The next round of Premier League matches will be played on Dec. 27 and 28.
This means Arsenal will head into Christmas on top.
How Many Times Have The Clubs Won The Premier League When on Top At Christmas?
In 33 seasons of the Premier League, it has happened 17 times that a club which led the league at Christmas clinched the title at the end of the season. Last season (2024/25), Liverpool were in the position that Arsenal are enjoying currently, and the Reds went on to win the league.
Before Liverpool, Manchester City achieved the feat of being at the top of the Premier League standings on the Christmas Day and then winning the league. This happened in the 2021/22 season.
When Have Arsenal Topped Premier League Points Table At Christmas?
Arsenal fans will be aware that topping the Premier League points table at Christmas is not a merry news for them.
Before this, Arsenal were the league leaders at Christmas during 2002/03, 2007/08 and 2022/23 seasons of the league. And each time the club failed to secure the title.
Where Arsenal finished in those seasons?
The first time Arsenal found themselves at the top of the Premier League Points table at Christmas was in 2002/03 season. At Christmas, Arsenal, who were managed by Arsène Wenger at the time, had 39 points from 19 games.
At that stage, Chelsea were competing with Arsenal for the title. The Blues were second just two points behind the league leaders. But it was Manchester United, led by Sir Alex Ferguson, who claimed the title that season.
The Red Devils, who were third on the points tally at Christmas, finished the season with 83 points. Arsenal were second with 78 points and Chelsea ended the season at the fourth spot with a tally of 67 points.
It took another five seasons, before Arsenal could be at the top of the league standings on the Christmas Day. On Dec. 25 ,2007, Arsenal were first with 43 points from 18 matches. Hot at the heels of the Gunners were The Red Devils as just one point separated the two clubs.
Yet again, the Gunners failed to press home the advantage. In fact, their form waned in the second half of the season as they finished third with 83 points. Manchester United were again crowned as the champions with a total of 87 points and Chelsea claimed the second spot with 85 points. Wenger was yet again beaten by Ferguson.
In the 2022/23 season, Arsenal, now managed by Arteta, were flying high and were considered as the favorites to win the league as they were no. 1 at the Christmas ahead of Manchester City.
By the time Christmas arrived the two clubs had played 14 matches each with Arsenal collecting 37 points and City at 32 points. Man City picked up pace in the second of the season as they pipped Arsenal and claimed the Premier League title.
Arteta was beaten by Pep Guardiola's team. Interestingly, Arteta was Guardiola's understudy, as he had worked as the assistant manager during his time at Manchester.
Arsenal continued to play well under Arteta and in the next they again led the Premier League table of the day of the Christmas with 40 points from 18 games. This time, the London-based club was facing stiff competition from Liverpool who were second with 39 points.
At this stage City were fifth with 34 points. Once more, City outperformed their opponents in the second half of the season to clinch the title. When the season ended, City had earned 91 points, two more than Arsenal, who had to remain contend with another second place finish. Liverpool concluded the season at third place.
History is against Arsenal and it is on Arteta and his men to flip the script this time around.