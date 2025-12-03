Fastest To 100 In EPL: Man City Striker Haaland Beats 30-Year Premier League Record, Overtakes Shearer

Erling Haaland's dream run at Manchester City continues as the Norwegian forward has once again set a new record in the Premier League - becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the league.

Haaland's latest milestone came during Manchester City's entertaining 5-4 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, where the former Borussia Dortmund striker netted the opener.

Thanks to Haaland's goal, he now overtakes English footballing legend Alan Shearer to become the youngest player in the Premier League to score 100 goals.

The Manchester City striker has achieved this feat in just 111 matches, thus helping him beat Sherer's long-standing record of 124 matches. Haaland becomes the first player in 30 years to break the record of Shearer, which was set in 1995.

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has been scoring goals for fun. In just 165 competitive matches, the Norwegian has racked up 144 goals while mustering 24 assists.

One hundred of those goals have come in the Premier League, placing him 35th in the list of all-time goalscorers in the competition.

In this aspect, Shearer is far ahead of Haaland, with a total of 260 goals in the Premier League. However, the Englishman took 441 matches to achieve this feat.

With 15 goals already scored in the PL this season, Haaland can enter the top 25 if he can score 11 more goals during the remainder of the campaign.

However, by scoring 100 goals, Haaland joins an elite list that includes legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry - foreign players who ahve scored at least 100 goals in the Premier League.

Manchester City is not the only club where haaland has shown his goalscoring prowess, though. In his previous club, Borussia Dortmund, the forward racked up 86 goals in 89 matches before sealing a big-money move to the Etihad.