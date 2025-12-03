Business NewsSportsFastest To 100 In EPL: Man City Striker Haaland Beats 30-Year Premier League Record, Overtakes Shearer
ADVERTISEMENT

Fastest To 100 In EPL: Man City Striker Haaland Beats 30-Year Premier League Record, Overtakes Shearer

The Manchester City striker has achieved this feat in just 111 matches, thus helping him beat Sherer's long-standing record of 124 matches.

03 Dec 2025, 10:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Erling Haaland enters an elite list that includes Ronaldo,Henry. (Photo: X/Erling Haaland)</p></div>
Erling Haaland enters an elite list that includes Ronaldo,Henry. (Photo: X/Erling Haaland)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Erling Haaland's dream run at Manchester City continues as the Norwegian forward has once again set a new record in the Premier League - becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the league.

Haaland's latest milestone came during Manchester City's entertaining 5-4 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, where the former Borussia Dortmund striker netted the opener.

Thanks to Haaland's goal, he now overtakes English footballing legend Alan Shearer to become the youngest player in the Premier League to score 100 goals.

The Manchester City striker has achieved this feat in just 111 matches, thus helping him beat Sherer's long-standing record of 124 matches. Haaland becomes the first player in 30 years to break the record of Shearer, which was set in 1995.

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has been scoring goals for fun. In just 165 competitive matches, the Norwegian has racked up 144 goals while mustering 24 assists.

One hundred of those goals have come in the Premier League, placing him 35th in the list of all-time goalscorers in the competition.

In this aspect, Shearer is far ahead of Haaland, with a total of 260 goals in the Premier League. However, the Englishman took 441 matches to achieve this feat.

With 15 goals already scored in the PL this season, Haaland can enter the top 25 if he can score 11 more goals during the remainder of the campaign.

However, by scoring 100 goals, Haaland joins an elite list that includes legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry - foreign players who ahve scored at least 100 goals in the Premier League.

Manchester City is not the only club where haaland has shown his goalscoring prowess, though. In his previous club, Borussia Dortmund, the forward racked up 86 goals in 89 matches before sealing a big-money move to the Etihad.

ALSO READ

‘Remember This Name’: Erling Haaland Responds To 2018 Social Media Post Predicting His Rise To Stardom
Opinion
‘Remember This Name’: Erling Haaland Responds To 2018 Social Media Post Predicting His Rise To Stardom
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT