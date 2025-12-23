Business NewsSportsBCCI Increases Match Fees For Women Cricketers — Details Inside
BCCI Increases Match Fees For Women Cricketers — Details Inside

This comes on the back of India's success at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, where the Women In Blue were able to beat to South Africa to clinch their maiden World Cup title.

23 Dec 2025, 11:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A big win women's cricket in India. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)&nbsp;</p></div>
A big win women's cricket in India. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) 
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a major boost for women's cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised match fees for women cricketers by a substantial margin, in the wake of their success at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

As reported by ANI, BCCI has increased match fees of women cricketers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per day for domestic cricket.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

