ADVERTISEMENT
Vijaya Diagnostics Q2 Results Review - All Round Beat Builds Ground For Optimism: Yes Securities
The brokerage upgrade the stock to 'Add' with revised target price Rs 1,240.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT