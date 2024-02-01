SRF Q3 Results Review - Longer Term Growth Trajectory Intact: IDBI Capital
SRF has launched three new products in the agrochemical vertical and has a healthy pipeline for new and complex products for the medium term.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
SRF Ltd.'s delivered results below our expectations. Revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax declined by 12%, 32% and 50% YoY respectively. The specialty chemicals business continues to face headwinds from inventory rationalization by certain key customers.
The fluorochemicals part of the business was impacted by both volume and price declines led by Chinese dumping, off season and lower demand from industrial chemicals.
SRF's revenue for the packaging films business declined by 9% YoY owing to pricing pressures amid commissioning of several new lines leading to a supply glut.
We lower our FY24/FY25/FY26 profit after tax by 21%/15%/12% to factor in lower growth of the chemicals and packaging segments.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on SRF with a revised sum of the parts target of Rs 2,770.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.