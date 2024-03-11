NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsShyam Metalics - Volume Growth Offsets The Price Weakness: ICICI Securities
Shyam Metalics - Volume Growth Offsets The Price Weakness: ICICI Securities

Capacity ramp-up of value-added products to boost earnings

11 Mar 2024, 02:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A roll of hot steel passes along a conveyor belt at Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
A roll of hot steel passes along a conveyor belt at Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. (Source: Company website).

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. reported firm operating performance in February 2024. Key points:

  1. Volume grew across major products month-on-month despite less number of working days;

  2. Realisation declined (month-on-month) for all the products except aluminium foil; and

  3. Implied revenue was down only 1.4% month-on-month as higher volume mitigated the impact of lower prices.

Going ahead, we expect Shyam Metalics to gain from capacity ramp-up of steel and value-added products. Besides, the lower coal price is also expected to sustain the Ebitda margin in the range of 12-13%. Taking cognisance of lower pellet sales volume and prevailing prices, we lower our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 5%/10%. As a result, our revised target price works out to Rs 815 (earlier Rs 840). We maintain Buy.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Shyam Metalics Company Update.pdf
