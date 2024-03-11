Shyam Metalics - Volume Growth Offsets The Price Weakness: ICICI Securities
Capacity ramp-up of value-added products to boost earnings
ICICI Securities Report
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. reported firm operating performance in February 2024. Key points:
Volume grew across major products month-on-month despite less number of working days;
Realisation declined (month-on-month) for all the products except aluminium foil; and
Implied revenue was down only 1.4% month-on-month as higher volume mitigated the impact of lower prices.
Going ahead, we expect Shyam Metalics to gain from capacity ramp-up of steel and value-added products. Besides, the lower coal price is also expected to sustain the Ebitda margin in the range of 12-13%. Taking cognisance of lower pellet sales volume and prevailing prices, we lower our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 5%/10%. As a result, our revised target price works out to Rs 815 (earlier Rs 840). We maintain Buy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
